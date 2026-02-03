Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down 5 Freeway in Anaheim

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim. Officers found the victim in the middle lanes near Gene Autry Way; the individual was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. Authorities have not yet identified the victim or determined why they were standing in the lanes of active freeway traffic.



California Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday morning collision that left one person dead after they were struck by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Gene Autry Way, according to the CHP.

An investigation revealed a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was standing in the middle lanes of traffic.

Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The collision forced a total closure of the northbound lanes for four hours while investigators processed the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim—including their name, age, and gender—has not been released.

It remains unclear why the pedestrian was on the freeway or if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.