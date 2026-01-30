405 Freeway lane closures: Major Sepulveda Pass construction starts Feb. 3

The Brief Caltrans is initiating overnight lane and ramp closures on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass starting Tuesday, Feb. 3, for pavement and electrical work. An extended weekend project from Feb. 6 to 9 will reduce the freeway to only three lanes in specific sections between Getty Center Drive and Skirball Center. The $143.7 million project aims to improve safety and extend pavement life between Van Nuys and Westwood.



Travelers using the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass should prepare for significant delays next week due to scheduled overnight lane reductions and ramp closures by Caltrans for a major rehabilitation project designed to modernize the aging infrastructure between Westwood and Van Nuys.

What we know:

The work is divided into two phases. The first phase consists of overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting Tuesday, Feb. 3, and running through Friday morning, Feb. 6.

During this time, up to two lanes will be closed in both directions between Wilshire Boulevard and the Skirball Center/Mulholland Drive area.

Key ramps, including the Getty Center Drive on-ramp to the northbound I-405 and Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramps, will be completely closed.

The second phase is an extended weekend work window from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9.

During this period, both northbound and southbound I-405 will be restricted to just three lanes near Getty Center Drive and Bel Air Crest Road.

What they're saying:

Caltrans officials are urging the public to exercise caution during the construction period.

The agency issued a reminder for drivers to "Be Work Zone Alert" and to "Slow for the Cone Zone."

Caltrans also warned residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations, and dust associated with the construction.

Timeline:

Tuesday, Feb. 3 – Friday, Feb. 6: Overnight lane reductions (9 p.m. – 6 a.m.) and ramp closures.

Friday, Feb. 6 (10 p.m.): Start of extended weekend work; lanes reduced to three in each direction.

Monday, Feb. 9 (5 a.m.): Scheduled completion of the weekend work phase.

What you can do:

Commuters are encouraged to plan for extra travel time or seek alternate routes, such as using the 101 Freeway for surface streets if possible.

If you live or work in the Sepulveda Pass, you may want to close windows at night to mitigate the impact of construction dust and noise.