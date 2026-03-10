Miguel Rojas, Dodgers teammates look back on epic World Series Game 7

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for the 2026 season after winning back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025. Miguel Rojas tied Game 7 of the 2025 World Series with a dramatic ninth-inning home run that is now considered one of the franchise’s most memorable. Teammates Tyler Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan and Tommy Edman recalled the euphoria and chaos in the dugout as Rojas’ historic hit cleared the left-field fence.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for a possible three-peat after bringing home World Series championships in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

While the Dodgers have fully turned the page to the 2026 MLB season, FOX 11 Sports' Kyle Kraska got a chance to hear from the Boys in Blue about what they remembered during the epic Game 7 of the 2025 Fall Classic that ultimately won them their ninth World Series title in franchise history.

"They can shoot a movie now," Miguel Rojas said, looking back on how last season ended.

Rojas blasted a game-tying home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth to tie the Toronto Blue Jays 4-4 in a winner-take-all classic. In the baseball world, "Miggy Ro's" late-game heroics are now up there with the 1988 Kirk Gibson pinch-hit home run and the 2024 Freddie Freeman grand slam as the all-time most memorable Dodgers World Series home runs.

"It was just like euphoria, like ecstatic, jump out of the dugout," said teammate Tyler Glasnow, who pitched in Game 7 prior to Los Angeles' epic comeback. "Crazy."

Fellow Game 7 pitcher Emmet Sheehan recalled watching Rojas' historic at-bat from the Dodger dugout.

"I had come out of the game the inning before, so I was in the dugout with everybody else, which was definitely where I wanted to be at that point, get an up-close view of everything," Sheehan said. "It was the best feeling ever to watch that ball go out."

Once the ball cleared the left-field fence, chaos spilled out of the Dodger dugout.

"Kind of like disbelief, you know? Everybody's just like on the edge of their seat, and we all jump out of the dugout. Everybody's filing out to go hype up Miggy," Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman said.