Uber and Lyft fees to LAX could rise significantly: Here's why

By
Published  March 9, 2026 10:22am PDT
Rideshare fees to LAX could rise

Getting to LAX could soon cost a lot more for rideshare users. 

The Brief

    • The LA Board of Airport Commissioners will discuss a proposal to raise ride-share fees for Uber and Lyft at LAX.
    • The plan would add a $6 base access fee and a $6 curbside pickup or drop-off fee, totaling $12 per trip — a 140% increase.
    • Officials say the increase would help manage congestion and fund airport upgrades, including the Automated People Mover.

LOS ANGELES - Getting to Los Angeles International Airport could soon cost significantly more for rideshare users. 

What we know:

The LA Board of Airport Commissioners will meet to discuss a proposal that would raise rideshare fees for commercial vehicles entering LAX.

Under the plan, a $6 base access fee would be charged for commercial vehicles entering the airport. An additional $6 fee would apply for pickups or drop-offs at the terminal curbs.

That would bring the total cost to $12 per trip, which represents a 140% hike.

The other side:

Officials say the change would help manage congestion at the airport and fund major upgrades, including the airport’s long-awaited Automated People Mover.

RELATED: LAX People Mover considered years late, over budget, with no opening date announced

By the numbers:

Here's a breakdown of the proposed price hikes:

  • $6 base access fee for commercial vehicles entering LAX
  • $6 additional fee for curbside pickups or drop-offs
  • $12 total per trip under the proposal

What's next:

The LA Board of Airport Commissioners is scheduled to meet to discuss the proposal. If approved, the new ride-share fees would apply to services like Uber and Lyft operating at LAX.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Uber and Los Angeles World Airports regarding the proposed rideshare fee changes at LAX.

