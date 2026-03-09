Uber and Lyft fees to LAX could rise significantly: Here's why

The Brief The LA Board of Airport Commissioners will discuss a proposal to raise ride-share fees for Uber and Lyft at LAX. The plan would add a $6 base access fee and a $6 curbside pickup or drop-off fee, totaling $12 per trip — a 140% increase. Officials say the increase would help manage congestion and fund airport upgrades, including the Automated People Mover.



Getting to Los Angeles International Airport could soon cost significantly more for rideshare users.

What we know:

The LA Board of Airport Commissioners will meet to discuss a proposal that would raise rideshare fees for commercial vehicles entering LAX.

Under the plan, a $6 base access fee would be charged for commercial vehicles entering the airport. An additional $6 fee would apply for pickups or drop-offs at the terminal curbs.

That would bring the total cost to $12 per trip, which represents a 140% hike.

The other side:

Officials say the change would help manage congestion at the airport and fund major upgrades, including the airport’s long-awaited Automated People Mover.

By the numbers:

Here's a breakdown of the proposed price hikes:

$6 base access fee for commercial vehicles entering LAX

$6 additional fee for curbside pickups or drop-offs

$12 total per trip under the proposal

What's next:

The LA Board of Airport Commissioners is scheduled to meet to discuss the proposal. If approved, the new ride-share fees would apply to services like Uber and Lyft operating at LAX.