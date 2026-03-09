Uber and Lyft fees to LAX could rise significantly: Here's why
LOS ANGELES - Getting to Los Angeles International Airport could soon cost significantly more for rideshare users.
What we know:
The LA Board of Airport Commissioners will meet to discuss a proposal that would raise rideshare fees for commercial vehicles entering LAX.
Under the plan, a $6 base access fee would be charged for commercial vehicles entering the airport. An additional $6 fee would apply for pickups or drop-offs at the terminal curbs.
That would bring the total cost to $12 per trip, which represents a 140% hike.
The other side:
Officials say the change would help manage congestion at the airport and fund major upgrades, including the airport’s long-awaited Automated People Mover.
By the numbers:
Here's a breakdown of the proposed price hikes:
- $6 base access fee for commercial vehicles entering LAX
- $6 additional fee for curbside pickups or drop-offs
- $12 total per trip under the proposal
What's next:
The LA Board of Airport Commissioners is scheduled to meet to discuss the proposal. If approved, the new ride-share fees would apply to services like Uber and Lyft operating at LAX.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Uber and Los Angeles World Airports regarding the proposed rideshare fee changes at LAX.