'More committed to murder than fatherhood': Man sentenced for death threats targeting OC family law judge

The Brief Byrom Zuniga Sanchez was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for sending death threats to an Orange County Superior Court judge. Zuniga Sanchez sent a series of emails from Mexico in 2023, vowing to assassinate judges, attorneys, and law enforcement staff. Sanchez has been ordered to pay $22,790 in restitution.



A former Orange County father who claimed he was more committed to murdering a judge than being a father has been sentenced to 84 months in federal prison.

What we know:

Byrom Zuniga Sanchez, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter following a December 2025 jury trial where he was found guilty of two counts of threats by interstate and foreign communication.

Between May and July 2023, Sanchez sent a barrage of emails targeting the victim judge, courtroom staff, and police officers.

In one July 2023 message, Sanchez wrote, "The remainder of my life will be dedicated to assassinating judges, attorneys, and a police station’s entire shift staff."

He was apprehended in February 2024 while attempting to enter the U.S. at the San Diego border.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors highlighted Sanchez’s lack of accountability during the proceedings, noting his "terrifying embrace of his offenses" and "delight at the pain of others."

In a sentencing memorandum, the government argued that his total lack of remorse necessitated a significant sentence to ensure specific deterrence.

One of the most chilling quotes entered into evidence from Sanchez’s emails stated: "I am more committed to murdering you than I am to being present as a father."

What's next:

Sanchez will begin serving his seven-year term in federal custody, having already been detained since his arrest in early 2024.

The court-ordered restitution of $22,790 must be paid as part of his judgment.