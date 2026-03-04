7 rescued during raid of Carson elder care, hospice homes

The Brief Authorities arrested at least two suspects for allegedly operating unlicensed elder care and hospice homes in Carson. Seven elderly patients were rescued from four different homes. The patients were reportedly suffering from severe malnutrition and neglect.



Authorities on Wednesday arrested at least two suspects in connection with a suspected illegal elder care network in Carson, FOX News confirms.

What we know:

According to investigators, the major raid involved the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and federal partners.

Seven elderly patients rescued from four homes were found severely malnourished, neglected, and had been denied necessary medical treatment, officials said.

Sources indicate the staff at these facilities were not professional medical providers but were instead impostors without any proper license or training.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two suspects have not been released.

It's unclear how long the unlicensed facilities were operating before the raid, or how many other patients may have passed through the homes previously.

The specific charges the suspects will face are unknown.

What's next:

The four hospitalized patients will undergo medical evaluations and recovery, while the remaining three rescued residents are being placed in licensed care facilities.

The District Attorney’s office is expected to review the case for formal charges once the Sheriff’s Department and federal investigators complete their sweep of the four properties.