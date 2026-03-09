Rancho Cucamonga man arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping

The Brief A 29-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping in Ontario, police said. Authorities say a witness intervened after seeing the suspect allegedly try to drag a woman into his vehicle. The suspect was booked on suspicion of felony charges including kidnapping and false imprisonment and is being held on $500,000 bail.



A 29-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping in Ontario, officials said.

What we know:

On Saturday, Ontario police officers were called to the 2700 block of East Inland Empire Boulevard, off North Haven Avenue, regarding a disturbance around 10:10 p.m.

A witness reported seeing a woman walking alone when a car pulled up next to her. The driver was identified by officials as 29-year-old Israel Alejandro Carrizalez.

"The witness then heard the woman screaming for help and observed a male, later identified as Carrizalez, attempting to drag her into his vehicle. When the witness approached, Carrizalez released the victim and fled," Ontario police said in a press release.

Arriving officers interviewed the victim and witnesses at the scene. The victim suffered minor scratches and torn clothing during the struggle, police said.

Investigators used intersection cameras to identify and track the suspect, according to authorities. His vehicle was located at a home in the 8700 block of Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga. He was arrested without incident.

Carrizalez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of felony charges, including kidnapping and false imprisonment. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

What you can do:

Authorities said they believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario police Detective Ryan Ronveaux at 919-408-1748. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.