LIVE: Dodgers-Jays in 16th inning in World Series Game 3

Will Game 3 of the World Series ever end?

The Dodgers and Blue Jays have entered the 16th inning as both teams try to take control of the best-of-7 World Series.

The winner of Monday's game will take a 2-1 series lead. The Dodgers will have Shohei Ohtani start Game 4 on Tuesday while the Jays have Shane Bieber taking the mound for Toronto.

HOW TO WATCH

It's not too late to watch the game! FOX 11 is your exclusive home of the World Series. From pregame coverage to the postgame recaps, you can catch the entire action by tuning into FOX or catch the live stream on the FOX One app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. PT. You can catch the action on FOX and FOX One app.

GAME 1: Blue Jays 11, Dodgers 4. Final.

GAME 2: Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 1. Final.

GAME 3: In progress

GAME 4: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Tuesday, October 28

GAME 5: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Wednesday, October 29

GAME 6*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Friday, October 31

GAME 7*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Saturday, November 1

*= if necessary

HOW BOTH TEAMS GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS in four games. Prior to that, the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Before the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Blue Jays made their first trip to the World Series since 1993 after holding off the Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday, October 20. Prior to that, the Jays beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS in four games.

Toronto secured a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 94-68 record.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.