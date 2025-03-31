Freddie Freeman tweaks ankle after slipping in shower, Dodgers say

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is out of the lineup on Monday due to an apparent ankle tweak.

What we know:

According to Dodger Insider, a blog run by the team, Freeman slipped in the shower over the weekend and apparently tweaked his ankle. The 2024 World Series MVP will not play Monday against his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

According to a report from The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Freeman tweaked the same ankle that he injured back in September 2024.

Freeman got surgery on the right ankle during the offseason after playing through the entire 2024 postseason with the injured leg.

What they're saying:

Dodger skipper Dave Roberts told the team blog that Freeman could have played on Monday, but decided to give the first baseman the day off.