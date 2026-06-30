The LeBron James era in Los Angeles is over

The Brief The LeBron James era is officially over for the Los Angeles Lakers following an eight-year run, his agent Rich Paul announced Tuesday. It remains unclear where the 22-time NBA All-Star will sign, although the Warriors have reportedly been monitoring his availability. James did not indicate whether the 2026-27 season will be his last.



NBA superstar LeBron James will continue his playing career. However, it will be outside of Los Angeles.

What we know:

James informed the Lakers that they can move on without him, his agent Rich Paul announced on Tuesday. Reports indicate the Lakers wanted James to return, but the superstar’s heart was not in it.

The major development comes following reports that James has had little communication with the front office this offseason. With the 22-time NBA All-Star moving on, the Lakers will now completely pivot to building the franchise around superstar Luka Dončić.

James’ eight years with the Lakers have been nothing short of historic. He led the Lakers to their 17th title in 2020, surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as the league's all-time leading scorer, and was part of the first father-son duo in league history.

Lakers release a statement

What they're saying:

"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers – including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family," Jeanie Buss wrote in a statement.

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Dig deeper:

Last year, it was evident the Lakers planned to focus on their future after signing Dončić to a three-year contract extension. In addition, they also agreed to a four-year deal with 28-year-old Austin Reaves.

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What we don't know:

It's unclear if his move has any impact on his son, Bronny James. Bronny James remains on the Lakers roster as of Tuesday morning.

What's next:

It remains unclear where the NBA megastar plans to sign or if the 2026-27 season will be his last.

While nothing is official or confirmed, the Warriors are among the teams that have reportedly been monitoring his availability. Golden State reportedly reached out about his status last year.

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