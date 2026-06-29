NBA Free Agency 2026: Track every Lakers and Clippers roster move

The NBA offseason officially begins Tuesday, and players and teams are already executing massive moves ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Fans can expect some dramatic moves across the league when the free agency negotiation period opens Tuesday, June 30 at 3 p.m. PDT.

Both Los Angeles front offices, the Lakers and Clippers, are looking to upgrade, especially given playoff basketball was short-lived in the city. The Clippers failed to make the postseason altogether, and the Lakers were bounced in the first round sans Luka Doncic.

See a list of moves made below.

Lakers

Austin Reaves

The 28-year-old guard is securing the bag. Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2029-30 season.

Deandre Ayton

The big man is locked in. Ayton has officially exercised his player option to return to Los Angeles for the upcoming season.

Marcus Smart

On Monday, the guard declined his $5.4 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

LeBron James

While nothing official has been announced by the Lakers, ESPN reported the league’s all-time leading scorer has little communication with the front office. It is also reported the Warriors are keeping tabs on his availability.

Clippers

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has declined his player option and will become a free agent, his agent confirmed with ESPN. The guard suffered a severe left hip fracture that required surgery, keeping him sidelined for most of last season.

Kawhi Leonard

After watching James Harden and Ivica Zubac walk out the door, the Clippers are pivoting hard. The front office wants to get younger, faster, and more athletic. While President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank previously stated he wanted to bring the seven-time All-Star back, the script has flipped. The Clippers are actively shopping Leonard around the league, with Dallas and Toronto emerging as early landing spots.

Other Players to Watch

NBA fans should keep a close eye on potential future destinations for other league stars, including Jaylen Brown, Anthony Davis, Ja Morant, and Aaron Gordon.