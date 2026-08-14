Boyle Heights residents angry as Lineage warehouse cleanup deadline approaches

The Brief Multibillion-dollar company Lineage confirmed it will fail to meet Friday's 45-day city deadline to clear rotting food waste from its fire-damaged warehouse in Boyle Heights. Residents voiced frustration during a virtual town hall over unaddressed questions, lingering odors, thick soot, and worsening fly and rat infestations spreading into homes and cars. Mayor Karen Bass took executive action to halt Lineage’s rebuilding plans and directed city attorneys to pursue civil litigation, property liens, and financial penalties against the company.



Boyle Heights residents expressed anger and frustration Thursday night after Mayor Karen Bass told the community that Lineage will not meet the city's 45-day deadline to clear rotting food waste from its fire-damaged warehouse. With the deadline expiring Friday, residents continue to endure foul odors, thick soot, and worsening fly and rat infestations while city leaders prepare to take legal action against the multibillion-dollar company.

What they're saying:

During a virtual town hall hosted by Bass, residents voiced concerns about the ongoing cleanup, odors, flies, rats and what they say is a lack of answers from city leaders.

"I put 5 questions in, not 1 was answered. Not 1 questions answered. The rats are not only in the homes, they’re in the cars now!" one resident said.

Bass acknowledged that the cleanup is not finished.

"No surprise to anyone, we know the work is not done," Bass said.

Bass also said Lineage has "worn out its welcome" in the community and announced she has taken executive action to pause the processing of the company's plans to rebuild.

"Lineage frankly in my opinion has worn out its welcome in the community and I’ve taken executive action to pause the processing of their plans to rebuild," Bass said.

The virtual meeting came about a month after hundreds of residents packed an in-person town hall in Boyle Heights, where city leaders were met with boos and demands for action.

On Thursday, dozens of residents gathered to watch the virtual meeting on a projector. At one point, the connection was lost for about two minutes as residents tried to follow the meeting and submit questions.

"One job, they had 1 job and this is happening," one resident said.

Some residents said they submitted multiple questions but did not receive answers.

"No. I even asked 3 on Zoom. This is ridiculous, we can’t speak. Only through Zoom," another resident said.

Laura Garza, who works near the warehouse, said residents felt city leaders were choosing which questions to address.

"You could type in a question, but they got to pick and choose what to answer. Andt, they didn’t answer the hard questions," Garza said.

Outside the warehouse, cars remain coated in thick soot. Residents also continue to report large numbers of flies, with traps filling up, and a strong odor lingering in the area.

Joe Gonzalez, a concerned resident, said he remains worried about the conditions.

"They need to hear that there’s people like me with stage 4 cancer, breathing in next set of carcogens into our lungs. They’re telling us the air is fine," Gonzalez said.

Bass said the city is preparing to escalate its response if Lineage fails to meet the deadline.

"I’m calling on city lawyers to pursue civil litigation, and all legal options for abatement," Bass said.

In a statement Thursday, Bass accused Lineage of repeatedly changing its timeline for completing the cleanup.

"For weeks, getting a straight answer from Lineage on when they will remove all of the food waste from their warehouse has been nearly impossible. First, they told us they were on track. Then they were two days behind. Then a week behind. The timeline keeps changing while this community is left waiting. That is unacceptable," Bass said.

Bass said Lineage has the resources to meet the deadline but has told the city it will not finish by Friday.

"Lineage is a multibillion-dollar company with the resources to meet the 45-day deadline I set. They have indicated that they will not meet it tomorrow," Bass said.

Bass said she is calling on city attorneys to pursue legal options for cost recovery and penalties and to place a lien on the property.

"I will continue doing everything in my authority to protect Boyle Heights and demand the answers and accountability this community deserves," Bass said.

What's next:

The city's 45-day cleanup deadline expires Friday with the warehouse work still unfinished. City attorneys are now expected to pursue civil litigation, file property liens, and seek legal penalties against Lineage while the community awaits further action on the remaining food waste.