Disneyland Resort hotel workers to protest during D23 weekend over fair wages

The Brief Hundreds of Disneyland Resort hotel workers plan to rally near Harbor Boulevard and Convention Way during D23 weekend. Union representatives with UNITE HERE Local 11 state that contract negotiations with Disney have yielded little progress after months of talks. Participating cast members, including cooks, dishwashers, and room attendants, will perform a satirical theater action unveiling a symbolic sixth key to critique corporate philosophy.



Disneyland Resort hotel workers plan rally during D23 weekend to demand fair wages through staged walkouts and satirical theater-style demonstrations.

What we know:

Representatives for UNITE HERE Local 11 announced that hundreds of cast members plan to demonstrate between 10 a.m. and noon on Friday, as well as between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Convention Way.

The cast members expected to participate in the demonstrations include room attendants, cooks, and dishwashers. The hotel workers have been involved in contract negotiations with Disney for months, but union representatives report that there has been little progress made at the bargaining table so far.

What they're saying:

"Workers plan to rally and unveil in a satirical theatre style action a "sixth key" that threatens to undermine the famous Five Keys Disney advocates for in its corporate philosophy," a press release stated.

Union representatives stated that workers are asking for Disney to "share the magic with the people who make it possible."

The other side:

FOX 11 has reached out to Disney for comment.