Warriors reached out to Lakers about trade for LeBron James: report

From on-court rivals to teammates?

The Golden State Warriors attempted to pair Stephen Curry with LeBron James ahead of the February trade deadline, according to a report.

What we know:

NBA insiders continue to monitor for a potential move for James as he enters his 23rd season.

Earlier this summer, the league’s all-time leading scorer exercised his $52.6 million player option to stay in Los Angeles, taking up one-third of the team’s salary cap.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported the Lakers have been contacted "on multiple occasions over the past 18 months" by the Warriors and expressed interest in acquiring James.

However, the move was reportedly turned down by James’ agent, Rich Paul. The unsuccessful bid was also reported by ESPN in February, adding that Jeanie Buss had no desire to trade him.

In that same report, Draymond Green allegedly stepped in hoping for the trade. Green and James are represented by the same agent.

Lakers' offseason moves

Dig deeper:

During the offseason, the Lakers acquired a much-needed veteran center in Deandre Ayton and also added Marcus Smart to the roster.

Luka Dončić played a critical role in both moves, sources reported.

What's next:

The Lakers' preseason games begin on Oct. 3. The Lakers will then host the Warriors for the 2025-26 regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at downtown LA's Crypto.com Arena.