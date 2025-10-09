Lifelong Lakers fan sues LeBron James over ‘The Second Decision’: report

The sports world was watching after LeBron James posted a video to his social media channels teasing "The Second Decision."

Given the magnitude of the first "Decision," some fans assumed he was announcing his retirement and that this upcoming NBA season would mark his farewell tour.

However, some fans felt duped once "The Second Decision" was revealed, and now, a lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Lakers is suing the 21-time NBA All-Star.

What we know:

The first "Decision" happened in 2010 when James announced he would be taking his talents from Cleveland to Miami. Under the assumption of a retirement, fans jumped to purchase tickets to see James one last time.

However, they were left feeling duped after "The Second Decision" turned out to be an advertisement. Now, a diehard Lakers fan is suing "King James" for the deceit.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

TMZ reported that 29-year-old Andrew Garcia filed a lawsuit in a small claims court in Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

In the court document, Garcia claims James owes him $856.66 for the tickets he purchased. The tickets were reportedly $432.83 apiece for what Garcia believed would be his final game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, set for March 31, 2026.

Garcia claims the tickets have lost their value. TMZ said Garcia wrote in the lawsuit that he is owed the amount due to "fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery."

James, who celebrates his 41st birthday in December, enters his 23rd season this year.

The other side:

The league’s all-time leading scorer has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.