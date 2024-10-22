Bronny and LeBron James make NBA history as league's first father-son duo

article

The Brief Bronny and LeBron James made NBA history on Tuesday night during the Lakers' season opener. LeBron James enters his 22nd season in the league, while Bronny begins his rookie year. Bronny and LeBron took the court together in the second quarter, officially become the first father-son duo to do so in league history.



Tuesday marked Opening Night for the NBA and in true Hollywood fashion, the Los Angeles Lakers opened their season with a monumental moment.

It was a full house inside the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves for the marquee matchup.

For some fans, it was the first time since the spring that they experienced the aroma of grilled hot dogs and the sight of purple and gold everywhere they looked. Other than getting a first glimpse of the Lake Show for the 2024-25 season, some fans were hoping to witness NBA history.

"I’m trying to see LeBron and Bronny and witness history," one fan told FOX 11.

"It wouldn’t really make a positive impact of us winning, so I don’t really care if it happens or not," another fan said.

Along with Laker fans, even Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken. Griffey Jr. were in the house in hopes of seeing James’ legacy.

RELATED COVERAGE: Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. will be at Lakers’ opener to see LeBron and Bronny make NBA history

"I certainly had a lot of opening nights during my playing career. And I can sort of empathize with just all the emotions that every player is going through. And obviously, an added layer to that is the potential of Bronny and LeBron playing together, which is historic. And wherever that does happen, we're all going to be thrilled to be part of it," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said ahead of the game.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LeBron and son Bronny James play together for 1st time in Lakers preseason game

"I think everybody is on the same page. You know, we wanted to sort of make sense and we want it to happen naturally and in the flow of the game," he added.

For Redick, that moment came with just over three minutes left in the second quarter. Bronny appeared for less than three minutes and collected one rebound. The Lakers beat the Timberwolves 110-103.