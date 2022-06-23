Lakers acquire No. 35 pick in 2022 NBA Draft: report

The Lakers are already making moves ahead of Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Hours before the 2022 draft is set to begin, ESPN reported the Los Angeles Lakers have acquired the No. 35 pick from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick.

Orlando has the No. 1 pick in the draft, and some other previous No. 1 picks from the franchise that went on to become superstars in the league include Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Dwight Howard and Penny Hardaway.

The NBA Draft begins at 5 p.m. ET.

