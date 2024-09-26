Lakers starting lineup revealed by JJ Redick

JJ Redick has seemingly hit the ground running as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The week before training camp, Redick, and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, sat down in front of reporters on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season. During the State of the Franchise conference, Redick revealed who his starting five would be without hesitation: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

"I like the fact that in the games they played together last year, they were 23-10 with essentially the equivalent of a top-five defense. I like the size a lot, particularly, you know, that front line with Rui and LeBron and AD," Redick said.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Lakers. Some big moves included naming Redick head coach following Darvin Ham’s dismissal, drafting two rookies, and watching history unfold as LeBron James and Anthony Davis won gold with Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

SUGGESTED: NBA free agency: Keeping track of the Lakers offseason moves in 2024

"It felt historic to be at the games to see LeBron and AD play over there. It was a great time for us just to be in Paris having some dinners, talking about the season, getting with LeBron and A.D and you know, the semifinal game and then the gold medal game were two of the great basketball games to have witnessed, Pelinka said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Lakers returning to Palm Springs, Las Vegas for 2024 preseason

Then, it was back to Los Angeles where Redick, the former 15-year NBA veteran, welcomed in a new and rejuvenated coaching staff.

SUGGESTED: Lakers 2024-25 season schedule: Key matchup dates revealed

"The one thing that was like a non-negotiable was that everyone we hired was a psycho, a basketball psycho. And we've done that," Redick explained. "If you want to feel alive and you love basketball, come to one of the coaches' meetings."

The Lakers play their first preseason game on Friday, Oct. 4 in Palm Desert.