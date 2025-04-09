Woman shot by LAPD during search of Eagle Rock house identified as wife of Weezer bassist

The Brief Jillian Shriner, the wife of Weezer's bassist Scott Shriner, was shot during a confrontation with police in Eagle Rock. Police said Shriner was armed with a handgun in the yard of a neighboring home. A hit-and-run originally occurred near the house, which prompted police to search the area.



A woman who was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police during a search for three hit-and-run suspects in Eagle Rock was identified Wednesday as the wife of rock band Weezer's bass player, Scott Shriner.

What we know:

Jillian Shriner, 51, was injured in the shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon during a police search of a neighborhood near the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was not involved in the original hit-and-run freeway crash that occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and prompted the search.

LAPD officers responded to the area to assist the California Highway Patrol in a search for three suspects who fled from the scene of the crash into the neighborhood. According to the LAPD, officers approached the rear of a home in the 5300 block of Waldo Place and spotted a woman -- later identified as Shriner -- who was "armed with a handgun" in the yard of a neighboring residence.

What they're saying:

"The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times, however, she refused," according to an LAPD statement. "Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers" prompting at least one to open fire.

Shriner "was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence," police said. "She later exited and was taken into custody."

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. No officers were injured, police said.

According to the LAPD, a 9mm handgun was recovered from her home.

Shriner was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. According to jail records, her bail was set at $1 million. It was unclear if she was still in custody.

One of the suspects allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash was arrested by the CHP, cited and released, police said. The other two suspects eluded capture.

The backstory:

Scott and Jillian Shriner were married in 2005 and they have two adopted children.

Weezer is scheduled to perform at this weekend's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.