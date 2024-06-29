NBA free agency: Keeping track of the Lakers offseason moves in 2024

article

The NBA’s Western Conference is stacked and teams are looking to improve going into the 2024-25 season. The Dallas Mavericks dethroned the Denver Nuggets as the "Best in the West" by advancing to the Finals, only to lose to the Boston Celtics in a five-game series.

After coming up short once again, the Lakers moved on from Darvin Ham and are taking a risk on new head coach JJ Redick, who has a wealth of knowledge about the game. Yet, the former player and ESPN analyst has no prior coaching experience.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lakers officially announce JJ Redick as newest head coach

The Lake Show is always worth tuning into as one of the most popular sports franchises in the world and LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to be one of the best duos in the league. The Lakers are eager to win another title after the Celtics surpassed them with 18 championships.

So far, it appears the Lakers believe they have enough and plan to keep their starting roster intact, but that could change at any time.

SUGGESTED: LA Lakers returning to Palm Springs, Las Vegas for 2024 preseason

Davis signed a massive contract extension and James is likely to return, especially after the Lakers selected his son, Bronny James, in the second round of the NBA Draft.

In addition, the Lakers selected Dalton Knecht in the first round.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a look at the Lakers' moves during the free agency season in 2024.

D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell is set to return after picking up his $18.7 million player option.

RELATED COVERAGE: D'Angelo Russell to stay with LA Lakers for 1 more year, reports say

Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes is also back after exercising his $2.4 million player option.

LeBron James

While it's expected he'll return to the Lakers, an official decision hasn't been made. Once he signs a new deal, fans will have a better idea on how much longer they'll be able to witness his legacy.

SUGGESTED: LA Lakers committed to re-signing LeBron James to another 3 seasons on max deal: report

Other players to monitor include Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Max Christie and Spencer Dinwiddie.

