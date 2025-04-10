2 LA jewelry stores robbed in as many days: Police searching for suspects

The Brief Police are searching for suspects in separate jewelry store robberies in Sherman Oaks and Century City. Thieves smashed display cases at the Westfield Fashion Square, making away with thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry. At the Century City Mall, a woman was caught on camera lifting a ring from a display case while the attendant was distracted.



Officials are investigating multiple jewelry store robberies at local malls over the last few days, where thieves have made off with thousands of dollars' worth of valuables.

What we know:

A violent robbery in Sherman Oaks was caught on camera on Thursday. It happened at the Westfield Fashion Center just after noon. Four men in hoodies were seen on camera smashing in display cases.

The thieves grabbed what they could, then ran out. The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 that a 60-year-old man had to be hospitalized after he was pepper sprayed, but it wasn't clear whether it was the thieves, or someone in the jewelry store who sprayed the pepper spray.

SUGGESTED: Beverly Hills residents say they've been terrorized by neighbor for months

Police said the criminals got into a silver car and spread off toward the 101 Freeway.

Another robbery happened at the Westfield Century City on Wednesday. This crime was caught on the store's surveillance cameras.

The video shows a couple with a child being assisted by an employee at the store. The employee pulls an item out of the display case to show the couple, but as the employee is speaking to one of them, the other reaches their hand into the case, and pulls out a ring and hides it in her hand.

Officials tell FOX 11 that the ring is worth approximately $20,000.

What we don't know:

The LAPD is investigating both crimes. They have not announced any suspects, or descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.