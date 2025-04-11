LA police chase: Man taken into custody following brief morning pursuit

The Brief Authorities initiated a pursuit shortly after they spotted a reported stolen vehicle on Friday morning. The Toyota sedan was reported missing out of Huntington Beach. The majority of the pursuit occurred on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway.



A man was taken into custody following a brief morning police chase in Los Angeles County on Friday morning.

Morning pursuit on the 405 Freeway

What we know:

The pursuit was initiated after authorities spotted a reported stolen vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle was reported missing out of Huntington Beach.

The suspect led California Highway Patrol officers into the carpool lane on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway in Inglewood as well as LA's Westchester neighborhood.

At one point, officers deployed spike strips. However, the pursuit continued as the suspect continued driving in the vehicle with worn-down tires.

The suspect eventually took an off-ramp to exit the freeway. He then surrendered to authorities at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Green Valley Circle in Culver City.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A suspect was taken into custody following a brief morning police chase on Friday, April 11, 2025. (SkyFOX )

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been released and it's unclear what charges he's facing.