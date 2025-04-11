Menendez brothers resentencing: Erik and Lyle brace for pivotal court hearing

The Brief Erik and Lyle Menendez face what could be a pivotal court hearing on Friday, April 11. The brothers were convicted of murdering their parents three decades ago. Friday's court hearing centers around a possible resentencing.



Three decades after the conviction of Erik and Lyle Menendez, their case is making headlines again for what could be a pivotal court hearing.

What we know:

The Menendez brothers aren’t obligated to appear at the hearing, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, as long as they have legal representation.

This all centers around the possibility of resentencing.

In 1989, the brothers were found guilty of murdering their parents in Beverly Hills and were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Within the last few years, there’s been a big movement, especially by their family, to get them re-sentenced, which would get them out of prison and on parole.

Former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón supported the re-sentencing. However, the new DA, Nathan Hochman, does not support it.

Friday’s hearing centers around the document that then-DA Gascón submitted to the court asking them to re-sentence the brothers. Hochman wants that document rescinded and that’s what a judge will hear arguments on.

In separate hearings, the California State Parole Board is also analyzing the case, and over three decades the brothers have spent in prison. They will make their recommendations to the governor so he can decide whether or not to grant the brothers clemency.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LA DA: ‘16 lies remain unacknowledged'

What they're saying:

Hochman says the brothers really haven’t shown remorse and that they continue to lie about what happened back in 1989.

"In looking at then whether or not the Menendez's have exhibited the full insight and complete responsibility for their crimes, they have not. Because when we outline this in 20 different lies that they have told, they've actually admitted to four of them, but 16 lies remain unacknowledged," Hochman previously stated.