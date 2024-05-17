Lakers release 2024 preseason schedule

While this season didn’t go as hoped following a first-round playoff exit, another season of the Lake Show is just around the corner.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers released their 2024 preseason schedule.

The three-game schedule features two games in the Palm Springs area and one in Las Vegas.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

See the preseason schedule below.

PRESEASON GAME 1

Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves

When: Friday, Oct. 4

Location: Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California

Time: 7:30 p.m.

PRESEASON GAME 2

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

When: Sunday, Oct. 6

Location: Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California

Time: 6:30 p.m.

PRESEASON GAME 3

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 7 p.m.

There are a lot of unknowns in Laker Nation as the front office has reportedly begun the process of searching for a new head coach. Darvin Ham was fired after two seasons.

SUGGESTED:

Meanwhile, LeBron James has a player option on his contract for the 2024-25 season.

The WNBA season is in full swing for those looking to support professional basketball in Southern California.

The LA Sparks look to have a promising season with a roster filled with some veterans, such as All-Star Kia Nurse, and rookie darlings, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

SUGGESTED: LA Sparks to host games at Crypto.com Arena ahead of schedule