Guido’s in LA’s Westside is closing

LOS ANGELES - It’s the end of an era for yet another iconic restaurant in Los Angeles.
What we know:
After 46 years, Guido’s is closing its doors, FOX 11 confirmed with the restaurant’s management.
Restaurant manager Fidencio Gonzalez explained their lease was not renewed and that the building owners plan to build apartments in its place.
Guido’s, located near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive, is located about two and a half miles from where a controversial housing facility for the homeless was built after being approved by the LA City Council in 2023.
In addition to its menu, the Italian restaurant was known for its red booths, neon signage and architecture.
Other longtime restaurants who faced similar fates this year are Papa Cristo’s in LA's Pico-Union area and the Original Pantry Café in downtown LA.
Guido's will close next month
What's next:
Guido’s will serve its last dish on Sunday, May 11.
Gonzalez said the restaurant will not relocate.