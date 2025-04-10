LA residents could be paying more trash collection fees soon

The Brief Trash collection fees could be increasing for the first time in 17 years in LA. The LA City Council is considering the possibility to help address a $1 billion shortfall. If approved, the fees would go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.



As the cost of living continues to climb in Los Angeles, residents may soon be paying at least double in trash fees.

This would mark the first increase in trash collection fees for the first time in 17 years.

City leaders aim to address budget shortfall

What we know:

Los Angeles city leaders are trying to address a $1 billion shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year and are considering a proposal to raise trash collection fees.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of LA facing $1 billion budget shortfall, layoffs anticipated

Two committees held a special session on Wednesday to address the proposal. The increase would need public hearings and City Council approval to take effect.

The proposal also calls for another 18% increase over the next four fiscal years, reaching $65.93 a month by the 2029-30 fiscal year.

By the numbers:

For single-family homes, trash collection fees could increase from $36.32 to $55.94. This marks a 54% increase.

Those who reside in multi-family residences could see a 130% increase, possibly going from $24.33 to $55.94.

Addressing the sticker shock

What they're saying:

Barbara Romero, general manager of the bureau, also known as LA Sanitation and Environment or LASAN, said the fee has not been increased in the last 17 years. As a result, the program has been operated at a loss that requires a subsidy from the general fund.

"It's clear to me that we can't continue to subsidize the solid waste program with general fund dollars. It's not responsible budgeting, especially as we stare down a billion-dollar deficit," Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky said.

"We need to update and get the cost recovery on these fees," Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado said. "But I also recognize the sticker shock of these increases for a lot of Angelenos."

In the 2025-26 fiscal year, that subsidy is expected to reach nearly $230 million -- an increase of $89 million compared to an estimated $134.4 million in 2024 -- without the proposed rate adjustments.

What's next:

The proposal will come before the full City Council Friday. If it is approved, the increases would go into effect Jan. 1.

This fee increase could impact approximately 743,000 households, and another 473,000 residencies that receive bulky item collection services.

If approved Friday, the City Council members would direct LASAN to begin an expansive outreach campaign with webinars, advertisements and pop-up events. The rate adjustment is subject to Proposition 218, requiring two public hearings to hear from property owners.

Proposition 218 is a constitutional amendment that limits the methods by which local governments can levy taxes, fees and charges without taxpayer consent.