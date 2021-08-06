Lakers sign coach Frank Vogel to contract extension

article

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The Lakers announced the team has extended Vogel's contract with the Purple and Gold Friday night.

The team did not release the specifics of the newly agreed deal.

In two seasons, Vogel has guided the Lake Show to a 94-49 regular-season record. He was a member of the 2020 Lakers team that brought the franchise's 17th NBA championship.

Friday's announcement adds to what has already been a wildly-entertaining offseason.

Below is a breakdown of who has left and who is joining the Purple and Gold:

IN: Russell Westbrook (trade), Dwight Howard (free agency), Trevor Ariza (free agency), Carmelo Anthony (free agency), Kendrick Nunn (free agency), Wayne Ellington (free agency), Malik Monk (free agnecy)

OUT: Alex Caruso (free agency), Kyle Kuzma (trade), Montrezl Harrell (trade), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (trade)

RETURNING: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker (contract extension), Devontae Cacok (two-way), Mark Gasol

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.