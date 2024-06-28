D'Angelo Russell to stay with LA Lakers for 1 more year, reports say

article

D'Angelo Russell is reportedly staying with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more season.

According to a reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former NBA All-Star will pick up his $18.7 million player option to remain with the Purple and Gold.

The upcoming 2024-2025 NBA season will mark Russell's four-plus seasons with the Lakers – would be 2.5 seasons in his second and current stint in LA after being traded away by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023. He was drafted second overall by the Lakers in the 2015 draft before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. He was then traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2019 before being shipped to the Timberwolves via trade.

With Friday night's development, "D-Lo" rejoins Laker stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, as the team will also welcome 2024 draft picks Bronny James – LeBron's son – and Dalton Knecht.