LA Lakers expected to reach new deal with LeBron James

NBA fans could soon have a better idea of how much longer they’ll be able to witness the legacy of LeBron James.

On Saturday morning, Shams Charania with the Athletic said it's expected James will opt out of his $51.4 million player option to enter free agency. However, it's a move that will allow him to construct a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. The news came in the days after his son, Bronny, was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.

James had previously voiced his desire to play with his oldest son in the league, but ahead of the draft, their agent Rich Paul said they had moved away from that idea and that Bronny’s focus was just to make it to the NBA. Now, his dream has come to fruition.

To keep a superstar of James’ caliber takes a lot of money and the Lakers are expected to give in to his contract demands.

"King James" first signed with the Lakers in 2018 following his second tenure in Cleveland and in 2020, he helped lead the franchise to its 17th championship. At the time, they tied with their rivals, the Boston Celtics, with 17 championships a piece until Boston surpassed them at 18 this season.

New Lakers coach JJ Redick, with no prior coaching experience, will be tasked with coaching James' final seasons in the NBA as well as the team’s young core of Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Max Christie.