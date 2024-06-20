JJ Redick named LA Lakers’ newest head coach: Report

Welcome (back) to Hollywood!

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, JJ Redick will be the newest head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Redick will become the 27th coach in franchise history.

Redick, who was an analyst for ESPN during the NBA Finals, formally interviewed for the position over the weekend.

The former Duke Blue Devil had a 15-year career in the NBA for teams such as the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. However, he has no prior coaching experience.

Former NBA player JJ Redick. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Like Steve Nash, Redick joins a list of athletes from the player-to-coach pipeline. Other players with similar trajectories include Derek Fisher, Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd and Mark Jackson.

The announcement also comes about a week after Dan Hurley declined the Lakers’ reported $70 million offer and opted to return to the University of Connecticut with hopes of winning a third NCAA championship.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dan Hurley turns down Lakers’ $70M offer: report

One player likely to be thrilled with the hiring is LeBron James. He co-hosts the "Mind the Game" basketball podcast with Redick.

Now, Redick will be tasked with coaching James’ final years in the league along with the Lakers’ young core of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Max Christie.

After the Lakers first-round exit, the team parted ways with Darvin Ham and their entire coaching staff.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lakers part ways with Darvin Ham after 2 seasons

Ham will return to Milwaukee as the top assistant under Doc Rivers. He was allegedly offered a similar role in Phoenix under Mike Budenholzer but declined.

The details of Redick's offer were not immediately disclosed.