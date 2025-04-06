Papa Cristo's, iconic LA Greek restaurant, permanently closing after 77 years in business

Longstanding Greek restaurant Papa Cristo's, which has been serving the Los Angeles community and beyond for the past 77 years, is permanently closing its doors.

What we know:

Chrys Chrys, the son of Papa Cristo's founder Sam Chrys, shared the sad news in a Facebook post on April 3.

The restaurant will close on May 4.

The backstory:

The family-run business was founded by Sam Chrys, with his wife Annie by his side.

The restaurant first opened its doors on the corner of Pico and Normandie in October 1948.

The Greek landmark serves traditional and authentic Greek homestyle dishes like "the ones your grandmother used to make."

Popular dishes among Yelpers include the Papa Cristo's chili, lamb chops, and gyro sandwich.

What they're saying:

In announcing the news, Chrys Chrys expressed thanks to the longtime customers of the beloved Greek eatery over the years.

"I have been blessed to carry on my father’s legacy as C&K Importing and Papa Cristo’s grew into a place where flavors, friendships, families and memories came together under one roof."

"After 77 unforgettable years on the corner of Pico and Normandie, it’s time for me to hang up my apron and for us to say goodbye (for now). On May 4, 2025, we will close this chapter with our hearts full of love and gratitude for the incredible community that has supported us for generations."

"To all of our cherished customers and devoted staff, I say ευχαριστώ (thank you!). You are my family, and Papa Cristo’s will always be a part of yours."

What's next:

Further plans were not announced, but Chrys ended the message with an air of mystery.

"P.S. The story of Papa Cristo’s doesn’t end here—exciting things are coming," he wrote.