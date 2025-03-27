Dodgers Home Opener 2025: All eyes on the Boys in Blue

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers play their home opener late Thursday afternoon. The defending World Series champions enter the 2025 MLB season as favorites to win it all again. The game begins at 4:10 p.m.



It's time for Dodger baseball!

After going 2-0 against the Chicago Cubs in the historic Tokyo Series, the Boys in Blue are poised for their home opener late Thursday afternoon.

The defending World Series champions enter the season as favorites to win it all once again.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to play their home opener on Thursday, March 27 at Dodger Stadium against the Detroit Tigers.

During the offseason, the powerhouse club spent $459 million. Some moves they made included re-signing fan favorite Kiké Hernández. Also, Clayton Kershaw returns on a one-year deal, marking his 18th season with the team.

They also added Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki to the roster. In his Major League Baseball debut in his home country, he had three strikeouts in three innings.

For Thursday's home opener, Blake Snell has been named as the Dodgers' starting pitcher.

After missing some time with an illness, Mookie Betts is expected to play.

"I'm actually stronger than I was before," Betts explained earlier this week. "It's only been my stomach…it was hard to hold down food, but I'm fine now."

The game is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m.

Also this week, the Dodgers accepted their White House invitation in honor of last season's World Series victory.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Iconic father-son duo discuss Home Opener

What they're saying:

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster, Jaime Jarrín, along with his son and fellow broadcaster, Jorge Jarrín, spoke to Good Day LA's Mario Ramirez about the magic of opening day.

"It's amazing. And opening day is very, very special. It's just another game. But opening day has something very unique, very special. For me, it's my 67th opening day," Jaime Jarrín said.

He continued to say, "It's very different to see now. I would say the way that they're investing money in ballplayers, that's a big difference…we have the fans, have always had the great players, but especially the last two years, they went all over the world and and and get the best of the best. That's amazing. That's why I think that the season is going to be a very unique, very special. I'm sure that the people who enjoy it very much," he added.

Simply put, the Dodgers are going into the season with a stacked roster from top to bottom.

"The team is just so impressive. And the depth, I mean, they're built for the long haul. They're going to wear down the competition. That's where the Dodgers do it. And this year with the pitching probably being healthier than it has ever been in the past, we're not going to have to worry about that I hope. And if everyone stays healthy, this could be a number of records that can be established for this team this year, from wins to everything. But I get caught up mostly in how things have changed and how they haven't," said Jorge Jaime Jarrín.

Dodger Stadium food menu

What to eat:

Fans will have an array of food options while watching the on-field action.

In addition to the beloved Dodger dogs, some other menu items at Dodger Stadium include:

Birria dishes

Hot chicken mac & cheese

Potato taquitos

Sushi

Pizza

Carne asada dishes

Fruit cups

Salads

Pretzels

Click here for the official Dodger Stadium Food and Beverage Directory.