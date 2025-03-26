Dodgers win! Panda Express announces return of special promotion
LOS ANGELES - Heads up, Dodgers fans!
Panda Express just announced the return of its popular celebratory promotion this Dodgers season.
To celebrate the Dodgers' home opening game, starting Wednesday, March 27, you can enjoy a $6 two-item Panda Plate following any Dodgers home game victory.
The offer is redeemable the next day and will be available through the end of the season.
To take advantage of this offer, you must be a Panda Rewards member and enter the code "DODGERSWIN" in the app.
The list of participating locations can be found online at pandaexpress.com/promo/dodgerswin.
Go Dodgers!
The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by Panda Express on March 26, 2025.