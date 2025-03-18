Dodgers season opener: Yamamoto, Ohtani shine to start Tokyo Series

article

It’s time for Dodger baseball!

The defending World Series champions beat the Chicago 4-1 in their season opener in Tokyo, Japan Tuesday.

Yamamoto, Ohtani shine to start Tokyo Series

What we know:

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago 4-1 in MLB’s season opener at the Tokyo Dome.

Playing in front of their home country, Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw five strong innings and Shohei Ohtani had two hits and scored twice.

The Dodgers jumped on Cubs reliever Ben Brown (0-1) in the fifth, scoring three runs, partly because of a throwing error by second baseman Jon Berti. Tommy Edman and Will Smith had RBI singles.

Ohtani was part of the rally, delivering a hard-hit single through the right side. He finished 2 for 5 at the plate, including a double to lead off the ninth, eventually scoring another run.

Yamamoto (1-0) gave up one run on three hits and a walk, striking out four. Tanner Scott earned his first save.

Chicago’s Miguel Amaya drove in Dansby Swanson with a two-out double that made it 1-0 in the second. The Cubs didn’t have a hit after the third.

Freddie Freeman did not play due to left rib discomfort.

What we don't know:

The Dodgers were without Mookie Betts who will not play in the Tokyo Series due to an illness. It’s unknown when Metts will return.

What's next:

Game 2 of the Tokyo Series is scheduled for Tuesday at 3:10 a.m. PST.

The Dodgers will then return to Los Angeles for the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels, beginning Sunday, March 23.