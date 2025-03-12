Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka leaves Hello Kitty care packages for Dodger wives ahead of Tokyo trip

The Brief Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, left care packages for Dodger wives as the team travels to Tokyo to start the 2025 MLB season. Mamiko did not specify in her note to the Dodger wives why she and the couple's dog Decoy won't make the Japan trip. However, it is worth noting that Mamiko and Shohei are expecting their first child together.



Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, left care packages for fellow Dodger wives as the team travels to Tokyo to start the 2025 MLB season.

Tanaka, who revealed she is not joining the ladies on the Japan trip, left a touching gesture for the families taking off from Los Angeles as the rest of the team, including her husband Shohei, heads to her home country.

What we know:

Nicole Barnes, wife of Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, shared photos on social media of the goodie bag left by Tanaka.

"How cute is this," Nicole Barnes wrote on her social media page with a teary-eyed emoji.

According to Nicole Barnes' post, the care package included a couple of Hello Kitty products, in addition to a blue bag with a Dodgers logo over a cherry blossom pedal and a "TOKYO, JAPAN ‘25" stitched below the team logo.

Tanaka also left a note wishing the Dodger family safe travels and to enjoy her home country.

"I wish I could be joining you on this incredible journey to Japan," her note read, in-part. "Take lots of pictures, make unforgettable memories, and enjoy every minute of your adventure! Safe travels and have the best time ever!

We'll be cheering for the Dodgers from Los Angeles! Warmly, Mamiko & Decoy."

What we don't know:

Mamiko Tanaka did not specify in her note to the Dodger wives why she and the couple's dog Decoy won't make the Japan trip. However, it is worth noting that Mamiko Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani are expecting their first child together after the couple made the announcement during the holiday season last winter.

It is unknown when the couple's baby is due.