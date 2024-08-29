Clippers 2024 preseason schedule includes games in San Diego, Honolulu and Seattle

The Brief The LA Clippers preseason schedule includes a brief return to San Diego. Fans will have an opportunity to see the team outside LA, including in Seattle and Honolulu. Fans are eager to see what the team looks like without All-Star Paul George, who took his talents to Philadelphia, and Russell Westbrook, who now plays for the Denver Nuggets. The NBA preseason begins in early October.



Fans of the Los Angeles Clippers will get a chance to see the team in their new era for the first time during NBA preseason, including a brief return to San Diego, which happens to be the new home of its G League squad.

Gone are Paul George and Russell Westbrook as the front office has gone in a different direction, acquiring younger players in the offseason to add to its rotation surrounding Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

See the full preseason schedule below.

Preseason Game 1

When: Saturday, Oct. 5

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

Where: Honolulu Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Time: 1 p.m. HST

Preseason Game 2

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Where: Oceanside, California, Frontwave Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Preseason Game 3

When: Friday, Oct. 11

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers

Where: Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Preseason Game 4

When: Monday, Oct. 14

Opponent: Dallas Mavericks

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: TBD

Preseason Game 5

When: Thursday, Oct. 17

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: TBD

The Clippers’ regular season kicks off at their new home in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

