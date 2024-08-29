Expand / Collapse search

Clippers 2024 preseason schedule includes games in San Diego, Honolulu and Seattle

By
Updated  August 29, 2024 10:37am PDT
Los Angeles Clippers
FOX 11

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Fans of the Los Angeles Clippers will get a chance to see the team in their new era for the first time during NBA preseason, including a brief return to San Diego, which happens to be the new home of its G League squad. 

Gone are Paul George and Russell Westbrook as the front office has gone in a different direction, acquiring younger players in the offseason to add to its rotation surrounding Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. 

See the full preseason schedule below.

Preseason Game 1

When: Saturday, Oct. 5

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

Where: Honolulu Hawaii,  SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Time: 1 p.m. HST

Preseason Game 2

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Where: Oceanside, California, Frontwave Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. 

Preseason Game 3

When: Friday, Oct. 11

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers

Where: Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Preseason Game 4

When: Monday, Oct. 14

Opponent: Dallas Mavericks

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: TBD

Preseason Game 5

When: Thursday, Oct. 17

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: TBD

The Clippers’ regular season kicks off at their new home in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. 

