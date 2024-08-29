Clippers 2024 preseason schedule includes games in San Diego, Honolulu and Seattle
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Fans of the Los Angeles Clippers will get a chance to see the team in their new era for the first time during NBA preseason, including a brief return to San Diego, which happens to be the new home of its G League squad.
Gone are Paul George and Russell Westbrook as the front office has gone in a different direction, acquiring younger players in the offseason to add to its rotation surrounding Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
See the full preseason schedule below.
Preseason Game 1
When: Saturday, Oct. 5
Opponent: Golden State Warriors
Where: Honolulu Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Time: 1 p.m. HST
Preseason Game 2
When: Tuesday, Oct. 8
Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
Where: Oceanside, California, Frontwave Arena
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Preseason Game 3
When: Friday, Oct. 11
Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
Where: Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Preseason Game 4
When: Monday, Oct. 14
Opponent: Dallas Mavericks
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
Time: TBD
Preseason Game 5
When: Thursday, Oct. 17
Opponent: Sacramento Kings
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
Time: TBD
The Clippers’ regular season kicks off at their new home in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
