OC coroner identifies some victims killed in Santa Ana crash

By
Published  April 8, 2025 11:10am PDT
Santa Ana
Four people were killed, and two people were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Santa Ana over the weekend.

The Brief

    • Some of the victims in a deadly single-vehicle crash in Santa Ana were identified by the coroner on Tuesday.
    • The crash happened April 5 around 11:25 p.m. on Segerstrom Avenue between Raitt and Greenville streets.
    • A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was speeding westbound when it collided with a tree.

LOS ANGELES - Three people killed in a horrific crash in Santa Ana over the weekend have been identified, according to the Orange County Coroner.

What we know:

The coroner identified three of the victims as 17-year-old Natalia Vidal Zarate, 18-year-old Emanuel Gonzalez Martinez, and 20-year-old Arely Robles.

Officials said some of the victims were students within the Santa Ana Unified School District.

The backstory:

The crash happened Saturday, April 5, around 11:25 p.m. on Segerstrom Avenue, between Raitt and Greenville streets, near Carl Thornton Park.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was speeding westbound when it collided with a tree.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to the hospital. 

A GoFundMe account identified the victims as Arely, JT, NV, and Manny. According to the GoFundMe, Arely's sister, Arlene, is now fighting for her life in the hospital. 

FOX 11 spoke to the father of the sisters. He said they received a last-minute invite to grab food with friends Saturday night. 

Arlene sustained a broken jaw, a fractured neck, and a leg injury. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the other victims were not released by the coroner Tuesday.

The official cause of the crash has not been released. Officials are investigating if drugs or alcohol were involved. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Orange County Coroner's Office, the Santa Ana Police Department, and previous FOX 11 reports.

