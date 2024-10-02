NBA Twitter reacts to seeing Kevin Porter Jr. in a Clippers uniform

article

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Kevin Porter Jr. to a two-year deal in late June. Porter was waived by the Houston Rockets after an alleged domestic violence incident in New York in September 2023. Porter agreed to a plea deal that requires him to complete a 26-week After seeing a video of Porter in a Clippers uniform, fans shared their opinions, with some saying he deserves a second chance, while others were in disbelief he would be allowed back into the league. It's unclear if Porter will be allowed to suit up for the 2023-24 season.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – NBA Twitter erupted with commentary after seeing Kevin Porter Jr. donning a Los Angeles Clippers uniform for the first time during the league’s Media Day.

The 24-year-old last played in the NBA on April 7, 2023, when the former Houston Rocket dropped 26 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, he was arrested on accusations of assaulting his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, at the Millennium Hotel in New York City back in Sept. 2023.

After the Houston Rockets disassociated with their rising star, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who immediately waived him. Porter played overseas in Greece in Spring 2024 and in June, he agreed to a two-year deal with the Clippers.

As the new-look Clippers enter a new era with a new arena, some players look forward to a fresh start.

SUGGESTED: Here’s what the Clippers have done in free agency ahead of the Intuit Dome opening

A video posted to X, which has garnered over 1.5 million views, showed Porter posing in his new Clippers threads and with what appeared to be Prada boots valued at just under $1,500.

Fans shared their strong opinions on the social media platform, with some saying he deserves a second chance.

"I’m hoping for good things for the Clippers and their second chance players especially with them getting their own stadium," one X user wrote.

"This dude is another Antman, as long as he stays out of trouble, we got a baller!," one fan said while comparing Porter’s talents to Anthony Edwards'.

"He might be the best finisher for Harden this season," another user wrote.

"This is good for him hopefully he can do better with his second chance in the league," an NBA fan wrote in response to the video.

However, others were simply disgusted, with one fan writing he "should be in jail."

Another fan added Porter, "would look better in an orange jumpsuit. Where he belongs."

"This is disgusting. Worst NBA commissioner ever. Stern would never allow this," another X user said.

"I'm accountable for whatever comes," Porter told reports on Media Day at the Intuit Dome, as reported by ESPN. "The league is going to do what the league does, and I'm ready for it."

He also shared he’s been undergoing counseling and has learned about his triggers based on his upbringing.

During the 2022-23 season, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The Clippers are currently in training camp in Honolulu.

RELATED: Clippers 2024 preseason schedule includes games in San Diego, Honolulu and Seattle

More on Porter's Domestic Violence Allegations

Porter was arrested on Sept. 11, 2023 in New York City following an alleged dispute with his then-girlfriend. Police officers called to the scene said Gondrezick told them that Porter Jr. repeatedly punched her in the face with a closed fist, causing an inches-long gash above the right eye, bruising and substantial pain to her face.

She also alleged that Porter wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her, causing her to have difficulty breathing, redness, bruising to her neck, and loss of motion to her left arm.

However, she later disputed those claims.

"He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me," Gondrezick told the New York Post in Oct. 2023. "And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that."

Following the alleged domestic violence incident, the Rockets parted ways with the guard and said he could no longer be a part of the organization.

During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and was then cut. Porter Jr. then signed with PAOK BC in Greece in April 2024. In late June, he agreed to a two-year deal with the Clippers.

Porter pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation. A previous charge of assault in the second degree was dropped in Oct. 2023 based on information from medical professionals at the time of the filing.

In January, Porter reached a plea deal. Under the agreement, Porter must complete a 26-week Abusive Partner Intervention Program or an equivalent program with a private counselor. He must also abide by a limited order of protection, attend all court dates and have no further arrests.



The Associated Press and KTTV's sister station FOX 26 Houston contributed to this report.