Kawhi Leonard on Paul George: ‘I don’t look at him to be my savior’

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard did not shy away from the hot seat and took questions on NBA Media Day inside the sparkling new Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Monday.

The 213 era is dead and the Clippers enter a new era without two big names -- Paul George and Russell Westbrook. With a new arena and new names on the roster, there are plenty of unknowns surrounding the team.

While Leonard played 68 games during the regular season, the most since his time in San Antonio, he was unavailable for most of the postseason and the Clippers were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs.

"We didn’t reach our goal over the grand scheme of things," Leonard said. "I went from zero games to 52 to 68. So, I’ll see if I can keep it going."

A few months after playoff elimination, George, who often answered the call in Leonard’s absence, took his talents to Philadelphia on a massive $212 million deal.

When asked if George’s absence would impact his mindset, Leonard did not hold back.

"I mean, obviously he made things easier on the court. But as far as my mental focus going into the game, I don't feel like it's gonna be harder for me personally, " Leonard said.

He continued to say, "I don't look at him to be my savior. I take in my own role and my challenges that I have to face each and every game and, you know, go in there and try to dominate the game. So, with that being said, my mindset is going to change in that way."

Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Status

As expected, several questions surrounded his injury status and when he thinks he’ll be ready to take the court. Last week, Clippers President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank said they’ve decided to hold Leonard out for drill as they start training camp to preserve the longevity of Leonard’s career.

"No one has a crystal ball. We’re trending in a really, really good direction. I know he’s super determined to have a great year, but the timing when it comes to your body and your health, I don’t think you put time frames on it. I think you just have to respond to how he responds," Frank said when asked if they had an estimated time for the 33-year-old’s return.

Leonard echoed that on Monday and said they’re taking things "day-by-day," and that he’s seen progress in the past month.

While Leonard will miss some of training camp, he revealed he’s expecting to suit up by opening night.

"Yeah, that’s the plan," Leonard said. "It’s just about my body. I’m a human being and we’re playing basketball. So, it all depends on what we want and what we figure out and how my body’s feeling. But, we’re taking it day by day."

The Clippers Opening Night is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct.23 against the Phoenix Suns.