Kawhi Leonard to miss Game 3 as playoff series moves to LA

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for Game 3 of the first-round playoff series against Phoenix, which is certainly troubling news for Clipper Nation. They are now without two All-Stars as Paul George remains out with a knee injury with no timetable for his return.

Team officials announced Thursday afternoon Leonard would miss the game due to a right knee sprain. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard aggravated his knee in the series opener and played through it in Game 2. The latest injury apparently isn't related to the ACL injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

It's unknown when he'll return and is considered day-to-day.