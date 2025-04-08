LA freeway hit-and-run crash leads to shooting between suspect, cops near Eagle Rock

article

A hit-and-run crash on the 134 Freeway led to a shooting near Los Angeles' Eagle Rock neighborhood.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a crash near the North Figueroa Street exit in the northbound lanes of the 134 Freeway on Tuesday, April 8. According to CHP, two people involved in the crash allegedly took off from the scene, prompting officers to look for them.

When officers made their way to the 1200 block of Eagle Vista Drive in Eagle Rock, where the suspects allegedly hid in, one of the suspects popped out of the house with a gun.

At one point during the encounter between CHP and the suspect, one of the officers opened fire at the person accused of carrying a gun.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 4:20 p.m. PT when one person was detained at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the person allegedly carrying the gun got hurt in the shooting.

Officials did not say if the two suspects involved in the hit-and-run crash were wanted for other crimes. It is unknown if the person detained at the scene got hit in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.