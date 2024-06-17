Olivia Rodrigo adds 2 new LA dates for ‘GUTS’ tour

article

Good for you, Olivia!

The 21-year-old superstar is giving her fans one less reason to be sour and another reason to be obsessed after she added two more Los Angeles area shows to her worldwide "GUTS" tour.

Olivia Rodrigo will bring her talents to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the new $2 billion home of the Los Angeles Clippers, on Aug. 20 and 21.

The new dates come just days after Bruno Mars will open the new arena with back-to-back concerts beginning Aug. 15.

SUGGESTED:

This will mark five scheduled Inglewood shows for the "Vampire" singer this summer. The Southern California native and Grammy Award winner is also performing at the nearby Kia Forum on Aug. 13, 16 and 17.

Tickets for her newly added LA tour dates will go on sale Friday, June 21.

Click here for more information.

Rodrigo kicked off her latest tour on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs. She continues to tour nationwide and in Europe.

SUGGESTED:











