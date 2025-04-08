CA soccer coach charged with teen's murder was in country illegally, sources say

The Brief Youth soccer coach Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino has been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Oscar "Omar" Hernandez. Law enforcement sources told FOX News that Garcia-Aquino was in the US illegally. A motive for the murder is unknown.



A California youth soccer coach who was charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy was in the United States illegally, multiple law enforcement sources told FOX News.

The backstory:

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino is accused of killing 13-year-old soccer player Oscar "Omar" Hernandez, whose body was found last week in Oxnard.

According to LA County DA Nathan Hochman, Hernandez traveled to Lancaster on March 28 to see his soccer coach. His family reported him missing two days later. His body was discovered on the side of a road in Oxnard last Wednesday, April 2, about five days after Garcia-Aquino allegedly murdered the teen.

Criminal history

Dig deeper:

Garcia-Aquino is also charged in a separate case with a felony count of assault with the intent to commit a lewd act involving a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale on Feb. 22, 2024, Hochman said.

He could face up to six years in state prison if convicted on that case, which was filed last week.

He also faces one felony count each of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 years old. On Dec. 10, 2022, Garcia-Aquino allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager at his then-home in Sylmar.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna -- who attended Monday's news conference, along with LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell -- noted that Garcia- Aquino was a youth travel soccer coach with the Hurricane Valley Boys Soccer Club, working with different age divisions in the Sylmar area, and had no reported criminal history.

The assault charge involves a teen whose family was "befriended" by Garcia-Aquino and allowed their son to stay with him at his Palmdale residence, according to Luna.

The family subsequently notified the Palmdale Sheriff's Station about the alleged abuse, Luna said.

Immigration status

What we know:

Sources told Fox News on Tuesday that Garcia-Aquino is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. Details of his immigration status are currently not known. It's unclear when Garcia-Aquino first arrived in the US.

What's next:

Garcia-Aquino's arraignment is set for April 30. In the wake of Hernandez's death and Garcia-Aquino's charges, Hochman said the death penalty is on the table.

Garcia-Aquino faces a possible maximum sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.