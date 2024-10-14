Clippers’ $2B Intuit Dome set to host first-ever preseason game

After much anticipation, the Los Angeles Clippers will play their first-ever preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at the brand-new, state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

From being able to purchase merchandise at The Flagship to enjoying the arena’s food menu, fans will finally get to experience everything that comes with the Clips having a home of their own.

The Intuit Dome is Steve Ballmer’s love letter to Clipper fans, and it’s even inscribed outside the arena’s main entrance with his message that reads, "From one super fan to another."

The Clippers and Mavericks have become rivals in recent years due to their heated battles in the postseason. After beating Dallas in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs, Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and crew eliminated the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Mavs advanced to the NBA Finals, before ultimately losing a five-game series against the Boston Celtics.