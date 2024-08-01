Intuit Dome: LA Clippers debut first-ever merchandise flagship store

Trendy, fresh, and fun.

Those weren’t the words NBA fans would typically use to describe the Los Angeles Clippers jerseys and fan attire in the past, but that could change as the team progresses into a new era.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the Clippers will open their new merchandise store "The Flagship," located at the Intuit Dome Plaza at their shiny and brand-new state-of-the-art arena in Inglewood.

This marks the Clippers’ first-ever owned and operated retail store. For longtime fans, this is truly a moment to be celebrated, even before the Intuit Dome opens its doors.

"One thing I was always jealous about when I went to arenas [is that] they had way more merchandise at the team store. Because Staples Center has so many teams, they’re so limited at the Team LA Store. This is going to be amazing. Steve Ballmer, you [have] changed my life big dog," said Darian Vaziri on social media. The basketball fanatic hosts "Locked On Clips" and the "Dime Dropper" YouTube channel.

"It's incredible that we finally have our own store and can focus on making and can focus on making dope pieces in our own styles with our new logo without having to blend in and align with one of the other three teams selling products in the same store," said Dwayne Logan Jr., a longtime Clippers fan. "Now we get to set our own trends and sell what the people want."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The 5,000-square-foot Clippers shopping mecca displays racks of clothing and other merchandise highlighting the Clippers' new branding. Gone are the days of royal blue and black. Now, the team will be associated with naval blue, ember red and Pacific blue, along with an updated font of modernized classic script.

In addition, the "C" in Clippers will be in bold to incorporate "the points of a compass" as "a nod to the team’s maritime roots," an earlier press release explained. The new look blends the team’s "past, present and focus on the future."

(LA Clippers)

See a gallery of the Flagship Store below.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ (Kelli Johnson KTTV)

It’s been quite the offseason for the team. The Clippers front office has been busy formulating a new recipe featuring fresh ingredients to its coaching staff and roster. Some new faces include basketball genius Jeff Van Gundy on Tyronn Lue’s coaching staff, and players Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Kevin Porter Jr. NBA veteran and Clippers fan-favorite Nico Batum also returned to LA.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Here’s what the Clippers have done in free agency ahead of the Intuit Dome opening

The Intuit Dome will host its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 15, and the Clippers will play their first home game on Wednesday, Oct. 23.