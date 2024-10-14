A new era: Clippers win inaugural preseason game at Intuit Dome

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers played their first game at the Intuit Dome during a preseason matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Oct. 14. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed Kawhi Leonard will not take the floor this preseason, bringing his Opening Night availability into question.



After the sunset and as the crisp autumn air settled across Southern California for the evening, it was a historic night for the Los Angeles Clippers inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The Clippers played their inaugural preseason game at their new arena and experienced a true hometown crowd. Finally, they could enjoy seeing a sea of black, red and blue without an obstruction of purple and gold.

"Our fans get a chance to see a part of just how much is our own place we call home," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters ahead of the game.

He went on to explain that it’s "a place you can leave your shoes in the locker room and when you come back tomorrow, they'll be there… everything's secure," he added, speaking to the ease the players feel.

The opposing team also enjoyed the new facilities, with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd calling the Intuit Dome "beautiful."

"They did an incredible job, and so I think the Clippers fans should be happy," Kidd said. "It's going to be like no other. So, it'll be exciting to be the first visiting team here tonight to experience that."

The Clippers and Mavericks have become rivals in recent years following heated postseason matchups in 2020, 2021, and 2024.

Ultimately, the Clippers won the game 110-96.

Game Highlights

Kai Jones, who has already been referred to by fans as "Skai Jones," has proven he's ready for Hollywood as he effortlessly soared through the air, prompting audible gasps from the crowd. With Jones’ grit and athleticism, the new-look Clippers could have the potential to reincarnate and modernize the Lob City era.

He's not the only one who got air Monday night. Derrick Jones Jr. also had plenty of lob action and shined against his former team.

In addition, James Harden and Ivica Zubac notably had double-doubles. Harden ended the game with 12 assists and 10 points, while Zubac had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard Update

Lue shared some troubling news and confirmed Kawhi Leonard will not play on Thursday.

Last season, the Clippers acquired James Harden in a blockbuster trade. Now, the 10-time NBA All-Star will be tasked with more responsibilities amid Leonard’s absence and Paul George’s offseason departure.

"He’s been a great leader, you know, on and off the floor. And he's been in the situation a lot out of Houston. So, he's up for the challenge," Lue said.