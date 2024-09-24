LA Clippers share Kawhi Leonard's status ahead of training camp

A week ahead of Media Day, the Los Angeles Clippers announced the status of Kawhi Leonard. Leonard still is not cleared for drills, as he continues to recover from a knee injury that kept him out of the team's short-lived playoff run last year.

Coach Tyronn Lue and Clippers President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank gave updates on the star's recovery at Intuit Dome. Lue's appearance came just months after winning gold at the Paris Olympic Games as an assistant coach of Team USA.

Frank announced that Leonard won't be participating in drills and right now the team's focus is on "strengthening" the knee. Leonard has been out since April 27 with right knee inflammation. Frank said that overall, the swelling that kept Leonard out had gone down, and added that Leonard is determined to return and is in "great spirits."

The Clippers' preseason begins Saturday, Oct. 5 in Honolulu with games also scheduled in Seattle and Inglewood. As far as the regular season, the Clippers host their Intuit Dome regular-season home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23 against the Phoenix Suns.

