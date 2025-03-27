VIDEOS: Kirk Gibson-Freddie Freeman first pitch, Ice Cube World Series trophy rollout in Dodgers home opener

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 2024 World Series win at the start of the 2025 MLB season with local legends. Ice Cube performed at Dodger Stadium during pregame festivities, entertaining both Dodgers and opposing players. Joe Davis re-enacted his famous call from Game 1, followed by Kirk Gibson delivering the ceremonial first pitch to Freddie Freeman.



Ain't no party like an LA World Series party.

The Los Angeles Dodgers led off their 2025 home opener by celebrating their World Series run from the previous campaign. In Hollywood fashion, they rolled out local legends to get the party started ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

South Central's own Ice Cube pulled up to Dodger Stadium during the pregame festivities with the 2024 World Series trophy.

Those who watched the pregame festivities for Game 2 of the World Series remember Ice Cube's iconic on-field performance. The impromptu concert left Dodger skipper Dave Roberts nodding his head and singing along to "It Was A Good Day" and even opposing outfielder Alex Verdugo was caught enjoying Ice Cube's music, who was explicitly rapping for the Boys in Blue, not the New York Yankees.

Shortly after, Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis re-enacted his now-famous line "Gibby, meet Freddie," in reference to his call during Game 1 of the World Series, which ended in a Freddie Freeman walk-off grand slam that resembled Kirk Gibson's famous home run in the 1988 Fall Classic. Both postseason heroes entered their respective World Series games nursing a serious leg injury.

After Davis delivered his line, Gibson walked onto the field to deliver the ceremonial first pitch to Freeman.

