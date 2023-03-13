Former Dodger Trevor Bauer finalizing deal to play in Japan

There’s no crying in baseball and it seems amid his fall from grace, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has found a way to revive his professional playing career.

ESPN reported the former Cy Young winner will sign a one-year contract with the Yohohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball.

In July 2021, Major League Baseball placed the ex-Dodgers ace on administrative leave after a San Diego woman accused him of sexual assault and that he "got physical with her." During their two sexual encounters at Bauer’s Pasadena home, court documents allege she was punched, sodomized and choked.

Bauer and his legal team denied the allegations.

The MLB conducted its own investigation separate from the Pasadena Police Department, which presented its case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

His administrative leave was continuously extended until the MLB announced his 324-game suspension, equating to two seasons, for violations of the league’s sexual assault and domestic violence policies.

The league then reduced his suspension to 194 games in December 2022 and earlier this year, he was released by the Dodgers.

Bauer signed a three-year contract worth $102 million with the Dodgers in February 2020.

