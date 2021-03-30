No. 11 UCLA punches ticket to Final Four after upsetting No. 1 Michigan

article

UCLA is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

The No. 11 Bruins upset the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines 51-49 in Tuesday’s Elite 8 matchup.

UCLA entered Tuesday’s game as 7-point underdogs against the No. 1 Wolverines.

Prior to the historic upset, it had been a long 13 years for Bruins fans as the men's basketball team endured coaching changes, disappointing season finishes and even missing the NCAA tournament all together (2010, 2012, 2019) during that span.

The Bruins will face the unbeaten Gonzaga Bulldogs, who beat USC 85-66 earlier in the day.

